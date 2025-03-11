Netflix is making a brand new adaptation of Cujo, the infamous Stephen King book about a killer dog
Netflix is making a new adaptation of Stephen King's Cujo - and honestly, I'm surprised it took this long.
According to Deadline, Netflix has brokered the deal - but no directors and writers have been attached yet. The 1981 novel (which King allegedly does not remember writing) sees a St. Bernard basically become a murderer after being bitten by a bat and contracting rabies. It's an especially sad tale given that it involves an abusive husband, a kid who has seizures, and well, the whole dog thing.
The book was first adapted into a feature-length film in 1983, starring Dee Wallace as a mother trapped inside a car with her child while a rabid dog tries to get inside. Lewis Teague, who also directed the Stephen King adaptation The Cat's Eye, helmed the film with a screenplay from Don Carlos Dunaway (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) and Barbara Turner (Pollock). The film was a modest box office success, but was ultimately panned by critics. Like many lower-rated Stephen King adaptations, Cujo went on to become a cult classic.
King is pretty busy right now what with The Monkey, based on his creepy award-winning short story, hitting theaters in February, and The Life of Chuck, based on a story from a more recent collection, due out later this year. Mike Flanagan is also set to turn The Dark Tower series into a five-season show for Prime Video.
