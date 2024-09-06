Beetlejuice Beetlejuice post-credits scene: Does the sequel have a post-credits scene?

The long-awaited comedy horror sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has finally arrived on the big screen. Back in Winter River, the Deetz family are mourning the loss of Charles Deetz, but before long The Ghost With the Most is summoned and causes chaos once again. The movie welcomes back original cast members Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice, Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, and Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz, alongside new faces Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz, Willem Dafoe as Wolf Jackson, and Monica Bellucci as Beetlejuice’s wife.

As you might expect from the sequel we have been waiting almost 40 years for, there is plenty to unpack, but does that include a post-credits scene? As an audience, we have learned to stay past the credits to see if we can get one final squeeze out of a movie, and it seems like these days most blockbusters have at least one post-credits scene, whether it's a tease for another movie or simply another gag.

We've got everything you need to know about the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice post-credits right here, so you can be sure if it's worth sticking around until the cinema lights come back on.

Does Beetlejuice Beetlejuice have a post-credits scene?

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

No, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice does not have a post-credits scene. This isn't particularly surprising, as the whole post-credits scene trend isn't really Burton’s style, and the original movie didn't have one either. This is probably down to the fact the post-credits tease is a relatively new thing saved for Marvel movies and big franchises.

However, although there is no post-credits scene as such, we do get a rather strange dream sequence at the end of the movie which almost acts as a credit cookie. In Lydia’s nightmare, which we delve into in our Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ending explained, she dreams of Astrid giving birth to a baby Beetlejuice and then wakes up inside another dream lying next to Beetlejuice. Weird, right?

The lack of a post-credits scene could be down to the fact that there is no Beetlejuice 3 on the horizon at this time, so there is nothing to tease. In an interview with Total Film Magazine, the director didn't seem too keen on a wider Beetlejuice franchise. "I hope for the best, really. I just feel good this was done in the spirit and feeling of the original,” said Burton.

