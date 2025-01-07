Horror movie Wolf Man lands positive first reactions calling it "pulse-pounding" and "terrifying"

Upcoming monster movie Wolf Man has landed some strong first reactions from those lucky enough to see it early. Directed and co-written by The Invisible Man's Leigh Whannell, the new horror stars Christopher Abbott as Blake, who relocates to Oregon with his wife Charlotte (Julia Garner) and their daughter after inheriting his childhood home.

However, things start to get freaky when Blake is scratched by a werewolf in the middle of the night at the secluded farmhouse. Terrified, the family barricades themselves in inside their home as Blake starts to transform...

Early reactions to the movie have praised its scares, calling it "pulse-pounding" and "terrifying", as well as suggesting it might not be what audiences are expecting. Check out some of the verdicts below.

"Leigh Whannell's WOLF MAN is a pulse-pounding, super fun take on classic werewolf cinema," writes Discussing Film's Andrew J. Salazar . "Less is more in this effective tale of generational guilt. The 'infected' Wolf Man design also works far better on-screen. Very different, but also complimentary to The Invisible Man."

Tessa Smith of Mama's Geeky adds: "Wolf Man is not just terrifying, it packs an emotional punch. I found myself jumping out of my skin and then shedding tears. The acting is top notch and the cinematography is insane. The way the camera switches POVs provides a masterclass in horror. I loved it!"

Writer Hunter Bolding comments: "Wolf Man is everything that I wanted and then some. A truly excellent horror film that gives you body horror, familial horror, and some gruesome effects. The entire cast is excellent, but Christopher Abbott takes it up to another level as a classic 'character'."

"#WolfMan will leave you afraid of the dark," writes critic Rachel Leishman . "Watched this movie with my feet up on the air because I was terrified of what could grab my ankles. Just a suspenseful thrill from start to finish. Christopher Abbott is a star and I love him so much!"

Edward Douglas is slightly more lukewarm in his verdict, writing: "Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man might be very different than some people are expecting (similar to his Invisible Man). Definitely more of a slow build and having a family creates a very different dynamic, but it's still pretty cool with lots of scary moments... and it's SHORT, too!"