First trailer for a straight-to-streaming horror movie has hit the internet – and fans are comparing it to Bird Box and A Quiet Place

The first trailer for Hold Your Breath has arrived – and it's drawing comparisons to Bird Box and A Quiet Place.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, dust storms begin to roll into a small Oklahoma town. After a drifter comes into town and kills a mother and child, young mother (Sarah Paulson) begins to realize that there's something much more than just dust in the air – something evil.

"He's all around us," one of the children says. "If you breathe him in, he'll make you do terrible things." The rest of the clip sees Paulson's character and her children scramble to survive this malevolent presence, which involves – you guessed it – holding their breath.

The premise is undeniably similar to Bird Box and A Quiet Place, though the antagonists in both of those films are malevolent creatures. In this case, it seems to be a spirit of some kind – and it'll be interesting if we actually see the evil entity itself.

The cast includes Amiah Miller, Annaleigh Ashford, Alona Jane Robbins, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Bill Heck. Westworld writer Karrie Crouse and frequent collaborate Will Joines co-direct from a script penned by Crouse.

HOLD YOUR BREATH | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

The film was originally announced back in 2020 under the title Dust, with Claire Foy initially set to star but was forced to drop out due to scheduling issues (H/T The Hollywood Reporter).

Hold Your Breath hits Hulu on October 3. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.