Blumhouse aims to reinvent Saw by getting the original talent "hugely involved" in the new movies

Almost four months after Blumhouse bought the rights to the Saw franchise, CEO of Blumhouse Productions Jason Blum promises that the studio will reinvent the series by bringing its original talent back into the fold.

"My creative outlook is what I always preach: Get the people who made the magic in the first place more involved," said Blum in an interview with Variety, after being asked what his creative vision for Saw is. "James Wan [the original director] will be hugely involved. That’s how we’re going to reinvent it."

So what does this mean? As Blum highlights, Saw's original creator, James Wan, will seemingly be more involved with future movies. This makes sense as Wan's studio, Atomic Monster, merged with Blumhouse back in 2022. It was also previously announced that co-creator and star of the first movie, Leigh Whannell, will return to the franchise, too, in some capacity.

Wan and Whannell launched the torture-porn franchise way back in 2004, with Wan directing and Whannell writing the first three movies. However, the pair moved on, and Twisted Pictures took over creative rights, with Lionsgate owning the other 50%. Twisted Pictures and Lionsgate went on to release seven more Saw movies. But when creative disagreements stumped the making of Saw 11, Twisted Pictures' portion was sold to Blumhouse in June 2025, with Lionsgate still on board as distributor.

Despite Twsited Pictures' journey with Saw ending the way it did, Blum said, "It’s really hard to make 10 movies in a franchise — I don’t take that away from the original series’ producers. And I’m grateful to them for allowing us to continue."

However, we can only hope that Blum's comments may also suggest that some original characters will also return. Although many OG characters die throughout the series, the Saw movies make a habit of hopping back and forth in time, meaning that John Kramer, who died in Saw 3, can continue his handy work in Saw 10, which is set between Saw and Saw 2.

With this in mind, doubled with the fact that Saw 10 ends with Kramer and Detective Mark Hoffman in the same bathroom where Adam and Doctor Gordon were held captive, Saw 11 could well revisit the first movie and may even finally show fans more of Whannell's Adam.

