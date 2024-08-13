Alien: Romulus first reactions call it a terrifying return to horror for the franchise, and the "summer's best movie"

The first set of reactions to new horror movie Alien: Romulus are officially in, and it sounds like the Alien sequel has major potential to be a franchise favorite.

While not everyone has been completely sold, plenty of the early opinions comment on the scary nature of the movie, referencing its horror overtures. There's also talk of a "wild" third act too, full of twists and turns. Check out some reactions below.

GamesRadar+'s Emily Murray wrote: "Admittedly found #AlienRomulus to be a mixed bag at times but the bonkers third act ultimately really won me over. Fede Álvarez goes all out and it’s wild! I do wish it was scarier with more character development, but a solid entry in the franchise I rather enjoyed."

Variety's Courtney Howard tweeted: "Fede Alvarez’s #AlienRomulus is gnarly, gripping & gorgeously bleak (everything from the story to Olivares’ cinematography to Wallfisch’s score). Innovatively delivering smart, savvy stuff, subtly playing the greatest hits. Cailee Spaeny & David Jonsson dominate. This rules!"

The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit tweeted: "ALIEN: ROMULUS: Has all the great hallmarks of what you would expect in an Alien flick but never feels like it’s pandering to nostalgia or fan service…and even goes into a crazy new direction. Fede Alvarez & the cast just gave birth to summer’s best movie."

Discussing Film's Andrew J. Salazar added: "ALIEN: ROMULUS isn't trying to reinvent the wheel. Rather, Fede Álvarez puts his fucked up spin on a classic horror story with some truly marvelous visual storytelling. It's too nostalgic at times, but Fede has proved his worth for a trilogy."

The Mary Sue's Rachel Leishman wrote: "#AlienRomulus is the first time I have been terrified during one of the Alien movies. Cailee Spaeny's Rain is a perfect character to follow on this journey and through Fede Álvarez's twists and turns, you never really know where Romulus is headed. The 3rd act is truly WILD. I dig it."

Check out some more early reactions below, which are a little more mixed.

ALIEN ROMULUS undisputedly the scariest movie I’ve seen this year. Fede Alverez, you done it again.August 13, 2024

ALIEN: ROMULUS leans heavily into its horror origins to craft a relentless, visceral thrill ride that starts off slowly and increases in intensity until you’re left gasping for breath by the end. Devoid of any thematic depth, it incorporates so many winks, nods, and moments of… pic.twitter.com/QSKZdj6cwmAugust 13, 2024

There’s a lot about ALIEN: ROMULUS I like — some truly creative moments in the first two acts that I REALLY dug.However, the finale takes a BIG swing that just didn’t work for me and left me feeling underwhelmed.A creative but flawed ALIEN film, however:PROMETHEUS > ROMULUS pic.twitter.com/tFx8cAe88EAugust 13, 2024

Alien Romulus is a curious one. Effective scares, but every set piece feels like a video game level, theme park ride intro, or horror nights maze. Character work didn’t hit me at all either, and I’m an easy mark.It’s not for me. pic.twitter.com/kRayfGuoR4August 13, 2024

Alien: Romulus takes place between Ridley Scott’s original 1979 movie Alien and James Cameron’s '80s sequel Aliens. The new movie follows a group of young space colonizers who come face to face with the universe’s most fearsome creatures "while scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station," as per the official synopsis from 20th Century Studios.

Directed by Evil Dead’s Fede Álvarez, and with Scott on board as a producer, Alien: Romulus stars Civil War’s Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, The Last of Us’ Isabela Merced, and Aftersun’s Spike Fearn.

Alien: Romulus hits theaters on August 16. For more, check out our guide on how to watch the Alien movies in order, or keep up with upcoming movies heading your way this year.