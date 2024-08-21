2 years after it was supposed to be released, an upcoming Stephen King horror adaptation gets first look

Over two years after its proposed release date, the upcoming movie adaptation of Stephen King's iconic vampire tale Salem’s Lot has finally unveiled its first look, and it's just as spooky as the book.

In the first look images shared in an exclusive with Vanity Fair, we get a first glimpse at the cast including John Benjamin Hickey’s Father Callahan getting grabbed by Mr. Barlow’s vampy clawed hand, Alfre Woodard’s Dr. Cody finding out one of her deceased patients has escaped from the morgue, and an undead figure staring with glowing eyes through the window at Jordan Preston Carter’s Mark Petrie. We also get a shot of the Marsten House overlooking Salem's Lot AKA where the vampire plague starts. Check out some of the first-look images below or see more on Vanity Fair.

‘Salem’s Lot,’ based on the 1975 novel, the film follows author Ben Mears who returns to his small town in search of inspiration for his next book—and instead finds his fellow residents are being picked off one-by-one.Take an early look at the film: https://t.co/Gf5BMW7eLQ pic.twitter.com/Ny8aq8iracAugust 20, 2024

Alongside the first looks, it has also been revealed that the movie will skip a theatrical release and go straight-to-streaming on Max in October 2024. The movie was originally set for theatrical release on September 9, 2022, then was bumped to April 21, 2023, before scrapping a big screen release altogether.

Based on King’s legendary Dracula-esque novel, the new Salem’s Lot adaptation is set in 1975 (when King’s book was first published) and follows author Ben Mears’ return to his hometown of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book. However, upon setting foot in the very place that haunted his childhood nightmares, the author finds the town is being preyed upon by a bloodthirsty vampire.

This is not the first time King’s legendary story has been adapted, however, as Texas Chain Saw Massacre’s Tobe Hooper directed the first adaptation back in 1979, then a mini-series starring Rob Lowe and Donald Sutherland followed in 2004. But the upcoming addition directed by Annabelle Comes Home’s Gary Dauberman already has King’s stamp of approval as the author recently tweeted praise for the movie saying he has seen it and "it’s quite good" with a "slow build" and "big payoff."

"You could do a very dry version of this movie, but that’s just not my personality," said Dauberman who also served as screenwriter for other King adaptations IT and IT Chapter 2. "It’s trying to ride that wave’s ups and downs. You’re having fun with it, and then you can have a scare, and then you’re having fun again. Hopefully it feels like a complete ride at the end."

Alongside Hickey, Preston Carter, and Woodard Salem’s Lot stars Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp, Nicholas Crovetti, William Sadler, Spencer Treat Clark, Cade Woodward, Debra Christofferson, and Pilou Asbaek.

Salem’s Lot premieres on HBO Max sometime in October 2024. For more, check out our list of the best Stephen King adaptations, or keep up with upcoming horror movies.