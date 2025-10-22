HBO Max has raised prices across all plans

HBO Max is raising prices for its streaming service subscription as of Tuesday, October 21 (via Variety). Here's a breakdown of the price increases, which affect everyone from basic monthly subscribers to premium yearly subscribers and at every tier in between:

HBO Max Basic With Ads (stream on two devices simultaneously)

Monthly: +$1/month increase, now $10.99

Annually: +$10/year increase, now $109.99

HBO Max Standard (no ads, stream on two devices simultaneously)

Monthly: +$1.50/month increase, now $18.49

Annual: +$15/year increase, now $184.99

HBO Max Premium (no ads, 4K content, stream on four devices simultaneously)

Monthly: +$2/month increase, $22.99

Annual: +$20/year increase, now $229.99

All new subscriptions will be based on the revised pricing scale, while existing monthly subscribers will see their rates go up effective November 20. Yearly subscribers' rates will increase at the time of their annual renewal, with 30 days notice about the price hikes.

The new rates mark the third price increase for the streaming service in as many years, and HBO Max isn't alone. The service's bundle alongside Disney Plus and Hulu will also increase in price to $19.99 per month at the base tier, while the ad-free version of the three way bundle to $32.99 a month. This marks a $3 per tier increase since the debut of the bundle in 2024.

HBO Max recently returned the "HBO" to its name after previously shortening itself to simply Max, with HBO existing as a separate section within the app. Disney is about to do the same thing, shuttering the independent Hulu app and turning it into a section of the Disney Plus app.

Check out the 25 best HBO Max shows you can stream right now.