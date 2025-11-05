The Witcher season 4 viewership is down over 50% on season 3 so far, with only 7.3 million views on Netflix
The latest season of The Witcher debuted to all-time low viewing figures for the Netflix show
The Witcher season 4 has debuted to record-low viewership figures for the Netflix series.
Per What's on Netflix, the new season has accumulated 7.3 million views in its first week after all eight episodes dropped on October 30. By comparison, season 2 accrued 18.5 million views in the same time period, while season 3 clocked in 15.2 million views (there isn't any comparable data for season 1, as that aired in 2019 before the streamer introduced its current top 10 format).
Only prequel show The Witcher: Blood Origin had a lower debut back in 2022, with 4.6 million views. The limited series, which starred Michelle Yeoh, has a score of 28% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Season 4, on the other hand, has fared slightly better with a critics' score of 58% – but it's still an all-time low for the main series. Our own The Witcher season 4 review wasn't quite so down on it, though, and gave the latest instalment four stars, saying it was more focused, more fun, and the best season yet.
The new batch of episodes saw Liam Hemsworth take over from Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. "He had plans for other roles that he really wanted to commit himself to," showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich said of Cavill's departure. "And for us, you don't want to hold someone and force them to be doing something that they don't want to do. I think that's why it felt like a really symbiotic decision."
The Witcher season 4 is streaming now. For more on what to watch, check out our guide to everything new on Netflix in November 2025.
