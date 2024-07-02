The Sandman season 2 adds Game of Thrones and The Conjuring stars – and Steve Coogan as a talking dog

The Sandman season 2 has added a slew of gods and goblins to its cast – and we couldn't be more excited.

Netflix announced eight new cast members today along with the caption, "Welcome to the Dreaming." Ruairi O'Connor (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It) is Orpheus, the poet, musician, and oracle; Freddie Fox (House of the Dragon) is Loki, the trickster god; Clive Russell (Outlander) is Odin, father of Thor; and Laurence O'Fuarain (The Witcher: Blood Origin) is Thor, god of thunder.

Continuing on: Ann Skelly (Vikings) is Nuala and Douglas Booth (The Dirt) is Claracan, royal emissaries from the court of Faerie; Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones) is Puck, a malevolent hobgoblin; Indya Moore (Pose) is Wanda, a professional driver and security agent, and Steve Coogan (Alan Partridge) is Barnabas, the canine companion of Destruction.

They join the previously announced Esmé Creed-Miles as Delirium, Adrian Lester as Destiny, and Barry Sloane as The Prodigal (aka Destruction).

The Sandman, based on the DC graphic novels created by Neil Gaiman, premiered on Netflix back in 2022 and was was watched for 69.5 million hours in its first week, before doubling that record in its second to 127.5m. The streamer renewed the series for a second season in November 2022 and production began in June of 2023 before being forced to shut down due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

The Sandman season 2 does not yet have a release date.