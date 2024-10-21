Matt Smith gives update on House of the Dragon season 3: "I've not heard a thing"

House of the Dragon season 3 is definitely on the way, though production progress might be slower than we'd hope.

Speaking at New York Comic Con, three of the stars gave some less than promising updates on the upcoming season of HBO's hit fantasy show.

"Not a jot, not a letter," Tom Glynn-Carney, who plays Aegon Targaryen, said when asked if he'd seen a script for season 3 (H/T Variety). "The longer they take, the longer we don't have to read anything for a while."

"I've not heard hide nor hair," Daemon Targaryen actor Matt Smith added. "I don't know about you guys. I've not heard a thing – have you?" he asked co-star Fabien Frankel, who plays Ser Criston Cole.

Frankel's answer was slightly more promising. "I've heard some things that I couldn't possibly share here," he commented.

Recently, A Song of Ice and Fire scribe George R.R. Martin made headlines when he took to his Not a Blog page to share his concerns over season 3 of the show, citing changes to his source material and their inevitable butterfly effects.

"There are larger and more toxic butterflies to come, if House of the Dragon goes ahead with some of the changes being contemplated for seasons 3 and 4…" he wrote in his now-deleted post.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Before season 3, though, there's another Game of Thrones spin-off on the way – A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which is due for release in 2025.

House of the Dragon season 3 doesn't yet have a release date. While you wait, check out our guide to all the new TV shows through this year and beyond worth getting excited about.