Bloody new House of the Dragon season 2 trailer teases Blood and Cheese’s consequences, as fans obsess over mysterious new character

House of the Dragon season 2 has now kicked off with a brutal bang, and a new trailer for the remaining episodes teases lots more drama on the horizon.

Be warned though, before we go any further, we’re getting into serious spoiler territory for House of the Dragon season 2 episode 1. Make sure you’re up to date, before scrolling on.

Still here? Well, then you’ll be reeling after that season 2 opener offered up one of the most grim moments for the Game of Thrones prequel yet. A trailer for the rest of the season teases that we’ll be dealing with the consequences of that choice for a while yet, as well as some more intriguing details.

The new tease begins with King Aegon screaming, "I’ll kill them," seemingly right in the crosshairs of the murder of young Jaehaerys, before he declares war. Elsewhere, we see Daemon’s choice being questioned by Rhaenyra as he heads to a creepy castle where he meets Simon Russell Beale’s character. Both sides also plot out war, and how they’ll involve their dragons in the conflict, while tensions rise in Westeros.

That’s not all either, as there are some intriguing new details, including some dragon eggs and a mysterious new character who fans are obsessing over. At the 1:12 mark, a figure in a red cloak can be seen running through King’s Landing, and viewers are trying to work out just who she is.

"Who do we think is the blonde in the red cloak," one fan questioned on Reddit before some intriguing theories followed. One suggested that, "It looks like Elinda Massey, Rhaenyra’s lady in waiting," while another thought it could be a Game of Thrones character. "My first thought was a red priestess like Melisandre. Might not be anyone we know from the book. Might be a stretch, but I'm starting to think it’s Alys Rivers," they speculated.

Melisandre is potentially possible, given that she’s been alive for hundreds of years by the time of Thrones, while Alys is an important book character around this time too. It remains to be seen though just who this mystery figure is.

