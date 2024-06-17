Bloody new House of the Dragon season 2 trailer teases Blood and Cheese’s consequences, as fans obsess over mysterious new character
A lot is still to come…
House of the Dragon season 2 has now kicked off with a brutal bang, and a new trailer for the remaining episodes teases lots more drama on the horizon.
Be warned though, before we go any further, we’re getting into serious spoiler territory for House of the Dragon season 2 episode 1. Make sure you’re up to date, before scrolling on.
Still here? Well, then you’ll be reeling after that season 2 opener offered up one of the most grim moments for the Game of Thrones prequel yet. A trailer for the rest of the season teases that we’ll be dealing with the consequences of that choice for a while yet, as well as some more intriguing details.
The new tease begins with King Aegon screaming, "I’ll kill them," seemingly right in the crosshairs of the murder of young Jaehaerys, before he declares war. Elsewhere, we see Daemon’s choice being questioned by Rhaenyra as he heads to a creepy castle where he meets Simon Russell Beale’s character. Both sides also plot out war, and how they’ll involve their dragons in the conflict, while tensions rise in Westeros.
That’s not all either, as there are some intriguing new details, including some dragon eggs and a mysterious new character who fans are obsessing over. At the 1:12 mark, a figure in a red cloak can be seen running through King’s Landing, and viewers are trying to work out just who she is.
"Who do we think is the blonde in the red cloak," one fan questioned on Reddit before some intriguing theories followed. One suggested that, "It looks like Elinda Massey, Rhaenyra’s lady in waiting," while another thought it could be a Game of Thrones character. "My first thought was a red priestess like Melisandre. Might not be anyone we know from the book. Might be a stretch, but I'm starting to think it’s Alys Rivers," they speculated.
Melisandre is potentially possible, given that she’s been alive for hundreds of years by the time of Thrones, while Alys is an important book character around this time too. It remains to be seen though just who this mystery figure is.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
House of the Dragon season 2 is airing weekly on HBO and Sky. Check out our House of the Dragon season 2 release schedule to keep track. We've also got plenty of guides and interviews as well:
- House of the Dragon season 2 showrunner on why Blood and Cheese is nothing like Game of Thrones' Red Wedding
- House of the Dragon season 2 showrunner doesn't feel the pressure of following the controversial Game of Thrones season 8: "Our challenge comes from within"
- House of the Dragon showrunner teases season 3: "You don't want to end up in that place where you're doing the same thing again and again"
- House of the Dragon season 2 showrunner breaks down the complicated relationship between Daemon and Rhaenyra: "Conflict is the order of the day"
- House of the Dragon season 2 showrunner says Rhaenyra and Alicent's bond is still the heart of the show: "We understand that these two women are connected"
- Hugh Hammer explained
- Cregan Stark explained
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.