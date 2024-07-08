New House of the Dragon season 2, episode 5 trailer teases a massive shakeup for Westeros

House of the Dragon season 2, episode 4 was absolutely massive, with a huge battle that will change the course of Westerosi history.

Naturally, then, the episode 5 trailer teases some huge developments in the story of the Dance of the Dragons. We'll be delving into season 2, episode 4 spoilers from now on, so turn back now if you're not up to date with the show!

In episode 4, Rhaenys and Meleys are killed by Aemond and Vhagar in an epic clash over Rook's Rest. It's a huge blow for Team Black, but the greens are also faced with a loss – Aegon and his dragon Sunfyre are blasted from the sky by Vhagar's fire.

In the new trailer, which you can watch below, we see Meleys's head paraded through King's Landing as Aemond and Alicent watch. Aegon, ominously, is brought to King's Landing in a box, and the trailer is vague about whether he survived his ordeal.

Trailer for #HouseOfTheDragon Episode 5 🐉Premiering Sunday at 9 PM EST on HBO/Max. pic.twitter.com/76YQPSNBeWJuly 8, 2024

Rhaenyra, meanwhile, wants the Riverlands so she can take King's Landing. Daemon is still out there alone, and he seems to have his own ambitions for the crown – while Aemond is eyeing up the Iron Throne himself, too, which is especially intriguing after he seemed to be considering using his sword on Aegon in episode 4.

"That's what's so compelling about the character, you don't know what is going through his head," Mitchell told us of the moment. "He could be looking at someone thinking about how he wants to cook them a nice meal and take them on a date, or he could be looking at someone thinking about how he wants to make them into a meal and take Vhagar on a date. You don't know what he is thinking, but you do know that he is thinking. He's not just that one dimensional, black hat character. He's not a mindless sociopath. There are cogs turning behind his eye."

