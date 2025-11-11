A new Game of Thrones book has artwork that fans are suspicious is AI, but George R.R. Martin's team has denied the allegations

A new, illustrated edition of A Feast for Crows – a novel in George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series of books – has raised suspicions of AI artwork, but Martin's team has denied the allegations.

After pictures from the book began circulating online, fans speculated that the artwork was AI generated.

hey so, my illustrated edition of AFFC just came in and, like... are these not ALL ai? fucking look at them. did i get scammed? did george sanction this? pic.twitter.com/gI3ZmQgRxfNovember 5, 2025

"My name is Raya Golden and I manage the art direction and licensing development here at Fevre River working closely with GRRM as his schedule will allow. But I alone am responsible for approving all the licensed art that accompanies our SOI&F book driven materials," reads a new post on Martin's Not a Blog page.

"Recently there have been accusations floating around that the Penguin Random House's illustrated edition of A Feast For Crows was produced using AI generative art," the post continues.

"To our knowledge and as presented by the artist who completed the work in question there was NO such programing used. While he is a digital multimedia artist and relies on digital programing to complete his work, he has expressed unequivocally that no AI was used, and we believe him."

The post concludes: "The official word from our office is, of course, that we DO NOT, never have and will not willingly work with A.I generative artists in any way shape or form."

Martin himself is no fan of AI. Along with other authors, Martin is suing OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.

Next up for the Game of Thrones universe is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which hits HBO in January. Next year also brings with it House of the Dragon season 3.

