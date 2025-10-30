Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has taken OpenAI to court, and he's winning

News
By published

The scales are tipping in favor of George R.R. Martin and his fellow authors in their case against OpenAI

George R.R. Martin
(Image credit: Getty Images)

George R.R. Martin and a cohort of other authors have taken OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, to court – and, so far, they're winning.

Things have taken a positive turn for Martin and the other plaintiffs (i.e. the people suing OpenAI) because two new theories of infringement have been advanced against the tech giant. That means the plaintiffs now have three different ways of winning the case. The damages awarded for copyright infringement could reach up to $150,000.

The first argument is that using copyrighted books to train AI models counts as infringement, while a newer one relates to books being pirated from shadow libraries – some of which are used for training. The third argument is that answers generated by ChatGPT are substantially similar to the books they're trained on.

"The prior class complaints asserted a cause of action for copyright infringement and alleged that OpenAI impermissibly downloaded and reproduced plaintiffs’ books," the judge wrote (via The Hollywood Reporter) of the third claim. "The fact that many of the allegations in the prior class complaints suggested that the ultimate purpose of the reproduction was to train OpenAI’s LLMs is not dispositive."

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.