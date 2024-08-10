First Snow White trailer sees Gal Gadot's Evil Queen go after a singing and dancing Rachel Zegler as she frolics through the forest

The first trailer for Disney's long-awaited live-action Snow White remake is here.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, Rachel Zegler is dressed in arguably a much different version of Snow White's gown than we're used to seeing. and frolics through the forest – where she meets up with the Seven Dwarfs, and the group sings the classic song "Whistle While You Work."

Elsewhere, Gal Gadot's Evil Queen is plotting her revenge, and we hear her ask that infamous question: "Mirror mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?" before turning herself into an old woman and heading into the forest to make sure Snow White takes a bite out of that poisonous apple. We also get our first look at Andrew Burnap as Jonathan (who we believe is the Prince.)

The cast includes Ansu Kabla as the Huntsman, Dujonna Gift as Maple, and Martin Klebba as Grumpy. Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) directs from a screenplay penned by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson.

Disneyâ€™s Snow White | Teaser Trailer | In Theaters March 21 - YouTube Watch On

Though the movie is far from the first live-action Snow White adaptation – the last being Snow White and the Huntsman – it's the first to serve as a direct remake of the original 1937 film, which was based on the 1812 fairy tale of the same name by the Brothers Grimm. After first being announced in 2016, filming took place in 2022, with reshoots happening in June 2024.

Snow White is set to hit theaters on March 21, 2025.