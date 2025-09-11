Deadpool and Wolverine star Channing Tatum says turning down Guillermo Del Toro's Beauty and the Beast was "one of the biggest mistakes of my career"

Despite finally getting to live out his dream a decade later and play Gambit in Marvel's Deadpool and Wolverine, it looks like Channing Tatum still has some career regrets, and turning down a Guillermo del Toro project is definitely one of them.

"One of the biggest mistakes of my career: Guillermo del Toro wanted to do Beauty and the Beast, his version of the Beast," said Tatum in an interview with Vanity Fair. "It was the biggest mistake, because I'm the biggest Guillermo fan ever. And I think Guillermo doing Beauty and the Beast would've been the sickest movie ever."

But the star had a good reason to turn the project down, as Tatum explained, "I’d just had a baby, I was on a movie that was absolutely killing me, and the script wasn't totally there yet. I was just in a place in my head that I was like, 'I don't think I can do this right now.'"

Although it is not clear what role Tatum would have taken on, we can guess he was up to play The Beast, who later turns into a handsome prince. However, you may be wondering, who ended up playing the role in Toro's Beauty and the Beast? Well, no one, as the project never came to fruition under Toro's direction.

In 2012, it was announced that del Toro was attached to direct Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast. But two years later, the Pan's Labyrinth helmer exited the project, and the film was later directed by Bill Condon, starring Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast. The film went on to gross over $1.2 billion worldwide, and stands at 71% on Rotten Tomatoes – which is pretty good going when it comes to Disney remakes.

"He didn't do it. He's got a billion other things that he wants to do. He's such a creator," said Tatum of Toro's departure. "I'll probably never forgive myself on that one, but I hope we get to work together one day."

Condon's Beauty and the Beast is available to watch on Disney Plus. For more, check out our list of the best Disney movies, and keep up with upcoming movies heading your way.