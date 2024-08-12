Beetlejuice Beetlejuice stars promise "big swing" surprises in the sequel, as Michael Keaton says it's got a "stronger story" than the original

Beetlejuice fans are expecting a lot from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, having waited a whopping 36 years for the Tim Burton-directed follow-up. Its cast, fortunately though, are feeling pretty chill about living up to the hype...

In the new issue of Total Film, which hits newsstands on Thursday, August 15, and features the eagerly anticipated sequel on the cover, Michael Keaton – who's back as the titular Ghost with the Most – claims the new film has "a stronger story" than its predecessor, and that "there's more of a connection for the audience in terms of the other characters."

He continues: "There's things in here that I wasn't ready for, that are beyond delightful. Instead of saying, 'I can't wait until this thing shows up,' or, 'I just want this thing called Beetlejuice to go nuts.'"

As it stands, there's very little that's been revealed in the way of plot regarding Beetlejuice 2, but we do know that Winona Ryder's returning character is now the host of a popular medium-based TV series called 'Ghost House with Lydia Deetz' – something her teen daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega) loathes. That, and the death of Jeffrey Jones' Charles Deetz brings the family back to the location of the first flick, Winter River, Connecticut, and subsequently leads to the reawakening of Keaton's green-haired ghoul.

"I feel very confident that it will match and exceed expectations. It certainly did mine, and mine are way up there," Ryder says. "I literally think every generation can find something in it that they'll really appreciate."

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

"This movie takes some very big swings," Justin Theroux, who plays Lydia's new fiancé Rory, nods, likening it to watching Willy Wonka’s psychedelic boat ride in the 1971 film. "There's the phantasmagoria and it feels slightly out of control and unhinged. It has that vibe to it. It's clear this movie was not made by taking polls from audiences, and studio notes, and executives going, 'Well, what's the most satisfying act three?' This is 100% like someone opening the front of Tim Burton's head, and letting it dump out onto the screen. It's a fabulous ride for exactly that reason."

Also starring Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, and Catherine O'Hara, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice releases on September 6. You can read more about it, and a whole lot more besides, in the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday, August 15.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check out the covers below:

(Image credit: Martin Schoeller/Total Film/Cover Art Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures)

Pre-order the issue here to bag your copy or click here to subscribe to Total Film and never miss another exclusive. You’ll get every issue before it's in stores and you’ll get subscriber-exclusive covers.