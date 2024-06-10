26 years later, a '90s cult classic starring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock is getting a sequel

26 years after the film's release, Practical Magic is getting a sequel.

The film starred Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as Sally and Gillian Owens, two witches who come from a long line of magic practitioners and were taught to use practical magic. After accidentally killing Gillian's abusive boyfriend, the two use a forbidden spell to bring him back – and things don't exactly go as planned. Griffin Dunne directed from a screenplay by Robin Swicord, Akiva Goldsman, and Adam Brooks. The pic ultimately bombed at the box office, but (rightfully) became a beloved cult classic.

Warner Bros. took to TikTok to announce the sequel, where the original film has gone especially viral within the last few months with fans of the film decorating their homes according to the dazzling, magical vibes of the Owens' house. Per Variety, Goldsman is back to pen the script – with Bullock and Kidman in talks to return.

The original cast also includes Stockard Channing, Evan Rachel Wood, Dianne Wiest, Aidan Quinn, Goran Visnjic, Mark Feuerstein, and Chloe Webb.

A spin-off series titled Sudbury was set to hit CBS in 2004, but the network decided not to pick it up. Warner Bros. tried again in 2010 with an ABC Family prequel series, though this also failed to get a green light. After one last try, HBO ordered a Practical Magic prequel series back in 2019, but once again the project never materialized.

Practical Magic is streaming now on Max.