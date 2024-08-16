The Last of Us' Dina actor praises Bella Ramsey's performance, as she reveals filming on season 2 is almost wrapped

The Last of Us season 2 star Isabela Merced is full of praise for her co-star Bella Ramsey, as she reveals that the hit video game adaptation has almost finished filming its second season.

"We're on the tail end of it. I think we're about to be done soon," the actor, who plays Dina in the new chapter, told Josh Horowitz on the latest episode of Happy Sad Confused. "I already saw the teaser, [showrunner] Craig Mazin showed it to me, it's phenomenal, and I'm so excited for the world to see it."

"I'm really proud of Bella. I think, if I were to close this out as one of the last interviews I did before we wrapped, I'd say that I really hope Bella gets their flowers. They're working really, really hard, physically and emotionally. One thing I've learned throughout this is, 'Wow, you can really admire people who are younger than you.' You can really look up to them."

In season 2, Ramsey reprises their role as Ellie, while Pedro Pascal will be back as Joel. While we wouldn't want to spoil anything, given that the show will likely follow The Last of Us Part 2 closely, we can assume that the next batch of episodes will explore the fallout from Joel's fateful decision in the season 1 finale. Newbies Kaitlyn Dever and Young Mazino have been cast as Abby and Jesse, respectively.

Before she's seen navigating a fungus-induced apocalypse, Merced appears as Kay in new sci-fi horror Alien: Romulus. Directed by Fede Alvarez, who previously directed Evil Dead and Don't Breathe, it follows a group of 20-something space colonizers as they come face to face with the terrifying titular creatures onboard a derelict space station.

The Last of Us season 2 is set to premiere sometime in 2025. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.