Creator behind one of Netflix's most-watched shows is making an "ambitious" new series set over 40 years

Those who have watched Netflix sensation Baby Reindeer will have been keeping tabs on what its creator and writer, Richard Gadd, does next. Now, months on from its streaming success, we have an answer – as HBO jumps on board his new project.

Lions (working title), written, created, and produced by Gadd in partnership with BBC and HBO, is a six-episode series that kicks off with a family feud as Niall's estranged brother Ruben shows up at a wedding.

From there, an "explosion of violence" ensues, per the logline.

It continues: "Spanning almost forty years from the 1980s to the present day, this ambitious series will cover the highs and lows of the brothers' relationship, from them meeting as teenagers to their falling out as adults – with all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and challenging moments along the way. It will capture the wild energy of a changing city – a changing world, even – and try to get to the bottom of the difficult question... What does it mean to be a man?"

No release date has yet been given, nor has any casting news been announced. But given Baby Reindeer's success (it's currently in the top 10 most-watched Netflix English language shows of all time, with 85 million views), we imagine a host of talent will be lining up to work with the Scottish writer and comedian.

In a statement, Gadd said it's a "dream" to work with HBO and "be part of their iconic roster of shows."

Baby Reindeer, which aired in April, saw Gadd play up-and-coming comedian Donny, who is stalked and harassed by Martha (Jessica Gunning) after their first encounter.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out our picks for the best shows on Netflix and a look ahead to what’s new on Netflix in July.