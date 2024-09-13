New star-studded crime drama lands Netflix’s second biggest TV launch of the year

Netflix’s newest crime drama has shot up to the top of the charts and has officially taken second place in streamers’ biggest show launches of 2024, despite having mixed reviews.

New six-part thriller The Perfect Couple is Netflix’s second biggest launch of a series in 2024, as posted on Twitter by What's on Netflix . The series managed to rack up an amazing 20.3 million views in its first four days on the site.

Taking first place as this year's biggest show launch during its opening weekend is Miami set crime series Grisleda starring Sophia Vergara as real-life drug lord Griselda Blanco . The overall biggest launch of a series since 2021 though is the 2023 Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which whipped up an impressive 22.9 million views.

Based on a popular 2018 novel of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand, The Perfect Couple follows a seemingly normal young woman who is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families in Nantucket until a dead body washes up on the beach, turning her perfect wedding into a crime scene. But money aside, all in attendance become a suspect, including her overbearing yet very famous novelist mother-in-law.

Starring Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber as the in-laws from hell, the cast also includes Eve Hewson stars as the bride, with Billy Howle as the groom, Dakota Fanning as the sister-in-law, and Jack Reynor as the brother, with Meghann Fahy and Ishaan Khattar as the onlooking friends.

(Image credit: Netflix)

But despite the series’ star-studded line-up and the high amount of views, the show has had mixed reviews, earning it an almost average 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences are divided as well, as one viewer responded to What’s on Netflix’s post, calling the show "so good," while another said its ranking was "strange" because "it's not really a good show."

However, Netflix subscribers seem to be loving it nonetheless as the show currently sits at number one in Netflix’s top 10 TV shows of the week, as per Tudum.

The Perfect Couple is available to stream on Netflix Now, for more check out our list of the best Netflix shows, or keep up to date with upcoming TV shows.