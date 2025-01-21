Fool Me Once author Harlan Coben’s new Netflix drama with "unbelievable twists and turns" begins filming this month: "It’s fantastic, vintage [Harlan]"

Harlan Coben has several new Netflix shows in the works - and Run Away, starring James Nesbitt, is about to start filming.

"I start filming on Monday. We've got a read-through today of his new production called Run Away, which is just fantastic, vintage him. I think it really has got huge depth, unbelievable twists and turns," Nesbitt said on BBC Breakfast. "I play a successful businessman who's got a perfect life, a wonderful marriage, three children but then his eldest daughter Paige runs away. He finally gets a chance to find her, finds her strung out and vulnerable in a park. I think I have the opportunity to bring her home but she's not alone. And a terrible scene which descends into violence ensures and then I have to try and find her all over again. I can't wait."

An eight-part thriller series based on Coben's novel Fool Me Once hit Netflix in early 2024 and immediately reached no. 1 on the global streaming charts. Missing You, another novel adaptation which premiered on January 1, 2025, is currently at top of the global streaming charts. Both shows, including Run Away, are part of Coben's overall deal with Netflix. Safe, also based on Coben's novel of the same name, hit the streamer in 2018, with The Stranger premiering in 2022. The cast for Run Away, so far, includes Nesbitt, Minnie Driver, and Ruth Jones. The novel hit shelves in 2019.

Run Away does not yet have a release date, but Coben hopes it will be January 1, 2026: "I hope so, Netflix doesn't officially tell me the release date but that's our hope."

