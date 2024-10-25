Despite Netflix's wave of cancelations, this drama becomes the joint-longest-running series on the streamer thanks to a surprise early season 7 renewal

Virgin River has just become one of Netflix's longest-running shows – and in this day and age, with the streamer so quick to axe a much-loved series after just one season, that's quite the achievement.

Thanks to an early renewal, the drama joins the likes of Orange is the New Black and Grace and Frankie, both of which aired for seven seasons.

Based on Robyn Carr's novel series of the same name, the show follows Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a midwife and nurse practitioner who relocates from Los Angeles to the eponymous Northern California town for work. The move offers her the perfect opportunity to leave painful memories behind her, but Mel quickly realizes, small-town living isn't quite as simple as she expected – striking up an all-consuming romance with former marine Jack (Martin Henderson).

The show currently boasts an impressive 81% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

"I think we've only just begun to see Mel and Jack function as a married couple, which is exciting," says showrunner Patrick Sean Smith. Season 7 will "explore the honeymoon phase for them as they’re building their lives on the farm, which can come with its own obstacles."

With that, it's pretty safe to assume that Netflix will follow through on its promise of Virgin River season 7, though there have been a couple of instances in the past where continuations of certain shows have been greenlit, only for them to never actually get made. Back in October 2020, over a year on from its renewal, Netflix announced that GLOW season 4 had been cancelled due to the COVID-19 shutdowns. Similarly, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel Ratched was originally ordered for two seasons, but wound up only getting one.

Virgin River seasons 1 to 6 are streaming now. Already binged the lot? Check out our picks of the best Netflix shows for some viewing inspiration.