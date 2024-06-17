Norman Reedus says the Daryl Dixon season 2 finale is the best hour in Walking Dead history

We all have a favorite episode of The Walking Dead, from the pulse-pounding pilot as Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) finds his feet in a post-apocalyptic world, to the heart-wrenching deaths in ‘The Grove’.

If you believe Norman Reedus, though, the second season of his Daryl Dixon spin-off – this time, given the subtitle ‘The Book of Carol’ – will end with a bang that ranks above anything else in The Walking Dead’s long, storied history.

"We're about to start season 3, but I will say the finale of season 2 is the best one-hour Walking Dead anything ever. I've said it in press before. I stick to it. It's mind-blowing," Reedus told Collider, while also adding that the Daryl-centric spin-off "has some time left in it" and he wants his character to "end correctly."

Reedus’ Daryl continues his French adventure with a second season arriving on September 29. He will be joined by Melissa McBride’s Carol, who is in search of her long-time friend and companion after the two parted ways after the events of the mainline series of The Walking Dead.

The first season saw Daryl washed up on the shores of France and coming into contact with a handful of survivors, nuns, and a young boy named Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi), who is heralded as a messiah in a country plagued by a new breed of walkers.

That’s not all for The Walking Dead’s spin-off plans. A second season of Dead City, revolving around Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) heading to New York City, is dropping on AMC in 2025.

