Daryl and Carol go on the rampage in new teaser for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2

A new teaser for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol has been released and, true to form, it shows just how far Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride’s survivors will go when their back is against the wall.

The first clip (which you can see above) shows Daryl take the lead in a failed ambush, one which features a bodycount to rival any walker rampage. On top of that, there’s seemingly a reveal of someone in the back of a convoy truck. Might that be the moment Daryl reunites with Carol?

Speaking of, Carol is on her own odyssey – starting with tracking down those who have come into contact with Daryl’s signature crossbow. It even ends with Carol – who returns to The Walking Dead universe for the first time in two years – sticking up a handful of men at the auto yard. Curiously, there’s even a blurred sign in the background of the scene. A goof? Or something more spoilery? We’ll find out when the show returns this summer.

The first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon saw Daryl uprooted to France before encountering a convent of survivalist nuns, as well as becoming a father figure to Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi).

The season ended with Daryl about to head back to America before he sees he has been tailed by Laurent, who wants him to stay in France. Over the Atlantic, it’s revealed that Carol is hunting for Daryl in Maine.

It’s one of a wave of new spin-offs from The Walking Dead universe, including the Rick and Michonne-centric The Ones Who Live and Dead City, featuring Negan and Maggie rocking up to New York City. This second season of Daryl Dixon will arrive this summer, with an exact date to be confirmed.

For more, check out how to watch The Walking Dead in order.