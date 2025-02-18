Cobra Kai creators say they have been talking "nonstop" about "multiple" spin-off ideas
Iron Dragons: The Series, anyone?
Cobra Kai's creators clearly aren't ruling out any spin-offs as Hayden Schlossberg reveals the creative team has been working hard on "multiple different possibilities" for future projects.
"Well, we can't say anything official about any Cobra Kai spinoffs. All that we can say officially is that we've been talking about nonstop and working behind the scenes on multiple different possibilities," Schlossberg told Screen Rant.
He continued, "But we will have to wait for that official announcement. We're hopeful that we can continue working in this universe. It's been so fun."
Your brains might already be whirring when it comes to spin-off possibilities. The Cobra Kai season 6 ending alone set up potential future adventures with Kim and Chozen in Korea, Tory and Robby's fledgling karate celebrity careers, and Johnny's next generation of Cobra Kai fighters. That's even without mentioning the looming shadow of filling in the gaps ahead of Karate Kid: Legends, which takes place three years after the Cobra Kai finale.
One spin-off that seemingly has been discussed, however, is that of an Iron Dragons spin-off. Schlossberg only revealed on Twitter that they've "talked about" a show based on Sensei Wolf's dojo, but gave no further details. Iron Dragons, featuring Zara and Axel as its star fighters, were ultimately defeated in a Sekai Taikai tiebreaker featuring Lewis Tan's Wolf and William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence.
Speaking to GamesRadar+ ahead of the finale, the cast of Cobra Kai pitched their own dream sequel ideas for their own decades-later-style comeback series.
"I think it'd be more like Friends or something like that," Xolo Maridueña said. "All of us together, getting together at the same pub in the Valley. Things didn't actually work out."
