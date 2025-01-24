Breaking Bad is leaving Netflix – but not for another two years

One of the best TV shows of all time, Breaking Bad, will soon be leaving Netflix – but you still have time to watch it before it disappears.

According to What's on Netflix, the streamer will hold the licence to stream Breaking Bad until April 18, 2027. But, that could end up being pushed back (the show was supposed to be removed in February 2025, until that was postponed). So, you might end up having a little bit longer with the show.

Better Call Saul is also scheduled to depart Netflix on April 18, 2027, which means you have two years to squeeze in 11 seasons of TV across both shows.

The spin-off/sequel movie El Camino, however, is a Netflix original, so that seems to be staying put.

Breaking Bad follows Bryan Cranston's Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher who enters the drug trade with his former student Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) to pay for health care after a lung cancer diagnosis. Across its five-year run, it won 16 Emmys and it's widely regarded as one of the greatest TV shows ever made.

Better Call Saul, meanwhile, is a prequel that follows Bob Odenkirk's Saul Goodman, AKA Jimmy McGill. It ran for seven years, but, despite dozens of nominations, never won a single Emmy.

As for Netflix, this is another huge year for the streamer, with multiple originals coming to an end – You season 5, Stranger Things season 5, and Squid Game season 3 will all conclude their respective series.

