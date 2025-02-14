6 years after it was announced, The Handmaid’s Tale sequel has found its lead in Presumed Innocent star
The star joins The Handmaid's Tale's Aunt Lydia actor
Not only has The Handmaid's Tale season 6 announced its premiere date this week, but its long-awaited sequel is nearing a series greenlight and has cast another lead role.
Presumed Innocent‘s Chase Infiniti has joined the sequel as one of the three leads, as reported by Deadline. Infiniti joins Hereditary star and The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Lydia actor Ann Dowd, who is expected to reprise her role.
The sequel series, which was announced 6 years ago, is based on The Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood’s novel The Testaments. The book takes place in Gilead over 15 years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale and follows three women whose lives become intertwined; Aunt Lydia and Agnes who both live under the regime in Gilliad, and Daisy who lives in Canada.
Dowd will presumably play Aunt Lydia, and Deadline has reported that Infiniti has been cast as Agnes so that just leaves the role of Daisy to be filled. In the novel, Agnes is June’s daughter, the same June played by Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid’s Tale. However, it is not clear at this point whether Moss will appear in the sequel series.
Just like the main show, The Testament series is created by Bruce Miller who serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside The Handmaid’s Tale executive producer Warren Littlefield. An official title, synopsis, and release date are yet to be revealed for the sequel.
The Handmaid’s Tale first hit Hulu in 2017 following the women forced to be handmaidens and rear children in the dystopian city of Gilead, as based on Atwood’s book of the same name. However, the series will come to a close this year with its sixth and final season which has recently confirmed its April 6, 2025 release date.
