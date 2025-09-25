Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's next Netflix movie is this surprising sports drama about one of the biggest moments in Olympic history

Millie Bobby Brown has set up her first post-Stranger Things outing – and it's a sports biopic about one of the most notable moments in Olympic history.

According to Deadline, Brown is set to produce and star in Perfect, which tells the story of gymnast Kerri Strug. Gia Coppola is set to direct from a script penned by Ronnie Sandahl. Brown will produce under her PMCA banner, with Netflix in negotiations to distribute the film.

Strug is perhaps best known for winning a Gold medal with a broken ankle in the 1996 Olympics. Despite injuring her ankle in a vault routine just a few minutes before, she completed her second vault – winning the Gold for the US Women's Team and collapsing moments after. The clip of her being carried off the mat by her coach, and then carried back to the medal ceremony after her team refused to accept the gold without her, has been watched by countless people over the last few decades.

Strug's injury-win became a significant part of pop culture in the 1990s, with even Saturday Night Live creating a character based on Strug, and Strug herself making an appearance. Coppola is known for dreamy, surrealist style of directing, and I think this will make for a sports biopic that we have not seen before.

Brown is wrapping up her time on Stranger Things, which ends with its fifth and final season in November. Enola Holmes 3, costarring Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, is set to hit Netflix in 2026.

