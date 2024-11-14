Singer Robbie Williams is played by a CGI monkey in emotional new trailer for The Greatest Showman director's musical biopic with a great Rotten Tomatoes score

A new trailer for Better Man, a unique, semi-autobiographical film about singer Robbie Williams, has arrived - and we'd be lying if we said it didn't make us tear up a bit.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, we see more of Williams as a child - and in this case the child is a baby CGI monkey with big eyes and the most heartbreaking little face. The new trailer spends a little more time on Robbie's parents and his childhood dreams of being a big star before going into his time in the pop group Take That and later deciding to embark on a solo career.

Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) directs from a screenplay he co-wrote alongside Oliver Cole and Simon Gleeson. The film features the hits, 'She’s The One,' 'Angels,' and 'Let Me Entertain You,' which are re-sung by Williams. Jonno Davies provides the voice and motion capture for the monkey. The unconventional biopic has rave reviews and an 87% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

BETTER MAN I TRAILER I ROBBIE WILLIAMS BIOPIC FROM MICHAEL GRACEY, DIRECTOR OF THE GREATEST SHOWMAN - YouTube Watch On

Better Man had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival on August 30. It's slated for a wide release in Australia on December 26 and in the UK on Boxing Day. A limited theatrical release in the US is set for December 25, with a wider US release is starting on January 17. We will be seated.

