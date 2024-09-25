Saoirse Ronan reveals that her dream role would be a James Bond villain, says she wants to do more blockbusters

Saoirse Ronan is known for being an indie darling, but she's ready for something bigger.

"I would like to do something big and shiny," Ronan told the LA Times, adding that her dream role is a Bond villain. "I’d love to do that."

The actor will have to wait a while on that, however, as producers have yet to choose a new James Bond – despite those Aaron Taylor-Johnson casting rumors – and a new movie doesn't seem to be entering production any time soon.

Ronan previously told Total Film that she wants to do blockbusters, especially after missing out on a role in The Hobbit: "That’s why I don’t think you can put someone in one category," she continues. "And even with me choosing very well-respected, drama-fuelled, thought-provoking pieces for the most part – I love doing that. But I’m also like, 'I’ve done a lot of that. I think I want to do a big movie now.' And hopefully I’ll get to do that."

The actor can be seen next in The Outrun, a drama from director Nora Fingscheidt, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Ronan will also star in Steve McQueen's historical drama Blitz, in which she plays a distraught mother searching for her son during World War II.

The Outrun is set for a September 27 release in the UK. Blitz is headed to Apple TV Plus on November 22 after premiering at the BFI London Film Festival on October 9. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond.