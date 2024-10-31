James Gunn's Superman will "be its own thing" but Christopher Reeve's son hopes his dad's "benchmark" performance inspires it

It's a big time for the Man of Steel right now in the world of pop culture. Not only are we eagerly awaiting the release of James Gunn's movie Superman which will see David Corenswet don the cape, but documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is hitting theaters this week.

The new biopic looks at the life of legendary actor Christopher Reeve, both before and after his tragic horse riding accident which left him paralyzed from the neck down. The actor of course is best known for his legendary portrayal of the Man of Steel in the Superman film series, a performance still loved by fans over 40 years later.

Super/Man gives us a chance then not only to reflect on Reeve's time in the suit, but on how Gunn and Corenswet will continue his legacy on the big screen with their upcoming film. For Reeve's kids, they hope that their father's performance will inspire Gunn's movie, given that they consider it the "benchmark" when it comes to Clark Kent and something that has "stood the test of time".

Speaking to GamesRadar+ in a recent interview, Matthew Reeve explains: "I think our dad did an incredible job playing the role in that vision. I think this new film is its own thing and will reintroduce the character to a whole new generation. But I think our father's performance, it stood the test of time. It's still, in many ways, the benchmark for bringing this reality to a comic book character that hopefully, in some way, continues to inspire this movie and other future movies."

(Image credit: Warner)

In the upcoming movie, which will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Reeve's other son Will will make a cameo appearance. Currently working as a journalist in America, Reeve will portray a TV reporter in the superhero flick. Naturally, he's keeping his lips sealed regarding details, but stepping into his father's world of Metropolis is clearly something that means a lot to him.

As Will tells us, his dad will always remain his hero, which is something the Super/Man documentary only reinforced further: "He was my hero, is my hero, will always be my hero. And if anything, seeing the final product of this documentary just reinforced the notion that he was, as he came to define, a hero.

"An ordinary individual who found the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles. That's evident in this film, that was evident in my life with him. So, he and my mom were, are, and will be my superheroes forever."

Okay, where are the tissues? I'm crying again.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve story is out in US theaters now, before releasing in UK cinemas on November 1. Gunn's Superman movie meanwhile will release worldwide on July 11, 2025.

