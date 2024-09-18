Cillian Murphy delivers a quietly powerful performance in new trailer for his first post-Oppenheimer movie

Small Things Like These (2024) Official Trailer - Cillian Murphy, Emily Watson - YouTube Watch On

The latest trailer for Cillian Murphy's first post-Oppenheimer movie, Small Things Like These, has arrived – and it offers a window into an Irish town filled with uncomfortable secrets.

Based on a Booker Prize-shortlisted 2021 novel by Claire Keegan, Murphy plays coal merchant Bill Furlong who – in the run-up to Christmas – uncovers a secret at a local convent in the sleepy town of New Ross. The cast also includes Eileen Walsh (Wolf), Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones), and Emily Watson (Dune: Prophecy).

In the trailer, which you can see above, Bill's idyllic home life with a wife and five daughters is sharply contrasted with a scene outside it, one which features a young girl being dragged away. As Bill investigates further, he is – as per the movie's logline – forced to "confront his past and the complicit silence of a small Irish town controlled by the Catholic Church."

The early reviews for Small Things Like These from February are overwhelmingly positive, with The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw giving it four stars, describing it as an "absorbing, committed drama." Next Best Picture's Katie Luxford wrote that the movie was "a beautiful exploration of the grief that destroyed generations of families." Might this be another project that propels this year's Best Actor recipient into another awards season?

Murphy is also set to appear in Netflix's Peaky Blinders movie alongside the likes of series newcomers Rebecca Ferguson and Barry Keoghan.

Small Things Like These is released in cinemas on November 8. You can read more about the new film in the latest issue of Total Film, out now. Inside, we speak to star Emily Watson.

For more, check out our guides to upcoming movies and movie release dates.