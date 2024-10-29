Challengers director's new movie Queer starring Daniel Craig unveils its sumptuous, sensual first trailer

Queer | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for Queer, the latest movie from Challengers director Luca Guadagnino, has arrived – and it offers a glimpse at Daniel Craig in potentially career-best form.

The film stars Daniel Craig as William Lee, an outcast American expat in '50s Mexico City who becomes infatuated with the younger Eugene Allerton (Drew Starkey), a discharged US Navy serviceman.

In the new clip, which you can watch above, Craig's William Lee crosses paths with Drew Starkey's Eugene in Mexico City. "I want to talk to you, without speaking" Craig's William says in one moment, which gets to the heart of the trailer's message.

As the pair grow closer, it appears William becomes entangled in an altogether more dangerous situation, one Guadagnino infuses with a surreal set of imagery and a wispy sense of longing.

Based on the novel of the same name by William S. Burroughs, the cast also includes Jason Schwartzman and Lesley Manville and Guadganino re-teamed with Challengers screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes, who penned the script.

Tennis drama Challengers stars Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist and is receiving Oscar buzz ahead of the upcoming awards season. Guadagnino is also known for directing movies like Call Me By Your Name and the 2018 Suspiria remake.

Queer arrives in US theaters on November 27 and UK cinemas on December 13. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other biggest movie release dates still to come in 2024 as well as our guide to upcoming movies.