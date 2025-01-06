The Penguin showrunner debunks popular fan theory: "Well, I can say he's not the Scarecrow"

The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc has shut down a popular fan theory about the show.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted some suspicious items in Julian Rush's office during The Penguin episode 4, with what looks to be a syringe glove and a mask on show. That led to speculation that the psychiatrist is actually Jonathan Crane, AKA The Scarecrow – a Batman villain who hasn't been seen in a live-action movie since the Christopher Nolan films.

But, as it turns out, Rush isn't the villain after all. "Well, I can say he's not the Scarecrow," LeFranc told Screen Rant.

It's a pretty convincing theory, but, unless LeFranc is trying to trick us, we'll accept the debunk.

Next up for the Reeves-verse is The Batman 2, which was recently delayed to 2027. At the Golden Globes, Reeves explained the reason for the delay to The Hollywood Reporter: "Because we're still finishing the script, and there's been so many things going on. Next year is very much about getting into production, and getting the movie going, and we're very excited about it."

If you're wondering why Batman never intervened in The Penguin, Reeves has explained that before, too. "This was a time of great turmoil in the city, it's literally the week after what happened," he said, referring to Riddler's flood from the first movie. "Much of the city is in desperation, so police can't get everywhere, there's crime everywhere, it's a very, very dangerous time.

"[Batman's] out there trying to grapple with the aftermath of everything that happened, which to some degree he blames himself for," he added.

While you wait for the next Batman movie, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies of the year to fill out your watchlist.