The Penguin season 2 looks promising, as Matt Reeves reveals he's talking to the showrunner about continuing the DC show

Matt Reeves' The Batman universe looks to be expanding even further, with the director recently revealing that he's talking to The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc about doing a second season.

Originally billed as a limited series, the DC spin-off follows Oswald Cobb (Colin Farrell) as he tries to take control of Gotham's underworld following Carmine Falcone's death in The Batman. Unfortunately for him, Falcone's daughter Sofia (Cristin Milioti) has just been released from Arkham – and she's hellbent on doing the same.

"That was a special experience. I just feel really fortunate," he told Zoë Kravitz as part of Variety's Directors on Directors series. These characters don't belong to me; they belong to the world. It comes down to whether you can approach them in a way that expresses something personal."

Warning! The below contains spoilers for The Penguin. If you're not up to date, turn back now!

(Image credit: HBO/Sky)

The Penguin concluded with things looking pretty bleak for Oz; the titular crook having strangled his right-hand man Vic (Rhenzy Feliz) and striking a deal with a councilman to stitch Sofia up and send her back to the asylum.

Not that he looks at things that way, though. In the final scene, Oz sets his mother Francis (Deidre O'Connell), now in a vegetative state having suffered a stroke, up in a swanky penthouse, before dancing with Eve (Carmen Ejogo) dressed as Francis. Elsewhere, as an institutionalized Sofia is told that her half-sister Selina Kyle is looking to get in touch, the Bat-Signal can be seen appearing over the city. In short, there's plenty of ways in which their stories could carry on...

Later in the interview, Reeves confirmed that he's "finishing the script" for The Batman 2, which will see Robert Pattinson don the cowl once again. "We're going to be shooting next year," he added.

The Batman Part II is set to hit theaters on October 2, 2026. While we wait, check out our guide to all of the upcoming DC movies and shows heading our way.