The Penguin makes The Gotham Gazette real for one day only as the Max series takes over The New York Times to explain everything that's happened since The Batman

The Gotham Gazette is real – but for one day only.

If you live in New York City, old-school newsies are giving away copies of a newspaper that explains the events that have transpired between Matt Reeves' The Batman and the new Max spin-off show The Penguin. If you're a subscriber of The New York Times, the print copy already arrived at your door this morning.

"This opportunity was one that really felt natural for us, because there’s honestly nothing more New York [and thus Gotham City] than The New York Times," Vida Cornelious, senior vice president of creative at the The New York Times' advertising content studio, told Fast Company. "The Gazette has been the daily paper of the Batman universe since the 1940s, and what better way to complement the show than by bringing it to life and delivering it all over the country?"

The paper contains op-eds about leaving Gotham following the destruction caused by the Riddler in the first film, as well as reports on the flooding, mold, and all of the awful aftermath. The Penguin takes place about a week or so after the events of The Batman, meaning this is the newspaper that ran in Gotham right after the credits rolled.

(Image credit: Max)

The series sees Colin Farrell reprise his role as the titular mob boss as he attempts to seize control of Gotham. Created by Lauren LeFranc, the series also stars Cristin Millioti as Sofia Falcone, Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone, and Michael Kelly as Johnny Vitti.

The Penguin is streaming now on Max. For more, check out our The Penguin release schedule to find out when and how you can watch the show.