The Penguin just name-dropped an iconic storyline from the Batman comics

The Penguin episode 2 doesn't just up the ante in The Batman spin-off – it also references a classic Batman comic book event.

During this week's episode, Oz (Colin Farrell) hosts a gathering at his home and, while his new companion Vic (Rhenzy Feliz) is speaking to one of the other guests, he says that he's from Crown Point, one of the Gotham neighborhoods badly affected by the Riddler's flood at the end of The Batman. "Yeah my cousin lived over there, she said it's like a no man's land now or something," she replies. "I mean, they lost everything."

While this line is referring to the devastation caused by the floods, comic fans will also know that No Man's Land is a storyline from 1999 when the US government completely cut off Gotham City from the rest of the country after a series of catastrophic events. Several villains then start to fight for control of the city, and complete chaos ensues.

The Penguin charts the rise of Oz Cobb, AKA the Penguin, in Gotham's criminal underworld after the death of kingpin Carmine Falcone in The Batman – and he's up against Carmine's own flesh and blood in the form of his daughter Sofia (Cristin Milioti), fresh out of Arkham Asylum.

