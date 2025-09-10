James Gunn says John Cena was not his first pick for Peacemaker, but he loves the series "more than anything I've ever done" and has more plans for the actor after season 2

John Cena is perhaps one of the best superhero castings ever, embodying the role of Peacemaker in a way that has taken him from a C-list comic character to an A-lister in the new cinematic DC Universe. But Peacemaker TV creator James Gunn tells Howard Stern that he actually had a totally different WWE wrestler in mind for the role - and who it is should be no surprise.

"It was Dave Bautista. He's a very good friend of mine. Obviously he plays Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy. And I wrote the role of Peacemaker for him," Gunn explains. "We offered him the role, but he was offered two movies, and we weren't paying him a lot. So he had to go where the money was."

Still, it wasn't long before Gunn began talks with Cena about starring as Peacemaker, spurred on by Cena's comedic chops, particularly in the 2015 Amy Schumer-starring romantic comedy Trainwreck.

"I had always been a fan of John since Trainwreck, especially. I thought he was so, so funny in that movie that I met with him, we talked, and we became instant friends," Gunn says. "You know, I've worked with him more than any other actor because I've done two seasons of Peacemaker, The Suicide Squad , and we're gonna be doing more together. He is a fantastic guy, a fantastic actor. Really, I think I love the Peacemaker show more than anything else I've ever done."

Peacemaker has indeed become one of the unlikely mascots for the new DC Universe, even receiving a cameo in Superman . And along the way, Cena has proven that he really is a great actor - at least in a role that lets him explore his absurd sense of humor along with a healthy dose of violence and pathos.