James Gunn had to mute himself while directing Eagly's voice actor for Peacemaker season 2 because he "cannot stop laughing" at his "ridiculous" performance: "You never think that's a human being"

Peacemaker is filled with several notable names, but perhaps its most impressive performance is hiding behind two wings and a beak. That's right: Chris Smith's trusty feathered friend Eagly is actually voiced by an actor.

"Every time you hear Eagly in season 1 or 2, it is not an actual bird sound. It is a gentleman by the name of Dee Bradley Baker," James Gunn revealed in the latest episode of Peacemaker: The Official Podcast. "If you want to see some fun videos, watch videos of him making the bird voice." (It's true: head to 37:00 in the video below for an example of Baker in action).

Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn – Season 2, Ep. 4 - YouTube Watch On

You may not know Dee Bradley Baker by name, but you've certainly heard his voice. The prolific actor has voiced roles in SpongeBob SquarePants, Fairly Odd Parents, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and several DC productions.

"I have to watch him when I'm directing him in Zoom, and turn off my mic because I cannot stop laughing at how ridiculous he looks making those bird voices," Gunn recalled. "You never think that's a human being when you hear that bird."

Jennifer Holland, who plays Harcourt in the DCU series, interjected, "It's incredible. I feel like he does such a great job of really communicating pretty specific thoughts and feelings from Eagly."

Peacemaker season 2 is currently streaming on HBO Max, with fans eagerly awaiting the final three episodes after Gunn revealed he wouldn't send them out to critics for fear of spoilers leaking.

