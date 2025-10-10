Deadpool was considered for a Peacemaker season 2 cameo, and even Ryan Reynolds was down with the unlikely Marvel and DC crossover

James Gunn had long teased that there would be major cameos in the Peacemaker season 2 finale, but this one probably would have broken the internet.

As revealed to IGN and other assembled press during a recent virtual press conference, one of the locked doors in the Quantum Unfolding Chamber would have seen a certain fourth-wall-breaking Marvel character pop up for an unlikely crossover.

"Yeah, I wanted them to open the door and see Deadpool in a room," Gunn said. "I talked to Ryan Reynolds about it and we’d have had to go through some pretty, pretty big hoops to do that. He wanted to do it."

Gunn joked, "That’s all anybody’s going to talk about now is fucking Deadpool in the other room."

The MCU's Merc with a Mouth may not have appeared in the DC Studios project, but there was plenty else to discuss during the Peacemaker season 2 ending – including some surprising setup for Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow.

One moment in particular involved John Cena's Peacemaker being trapped in 'Salvation', an alternate dimension that will be used to contain some of Earth's most powerful and deadliest metahumans.

That certainly came as a gut-punch after Chris reconciled with Harcourt and formed a new agency, Checkmate, with his found family. Gunn himself even revealed that was the original endpoint for the second season, but a conversation with DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran ultimately made him include the scene involving Peacemaker's kidnapping and incarceration. Maybe Deadpool could lend him a hand?

