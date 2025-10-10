James Gunn reveals Peacemaker season 2 originally ended without the gut-punch final scene
Spoilers for the Peacemaker season 2 ending follow. You have been warned.
As revealed on the final episode of Peacemaker: The Official Podcast, the season 2 finale originally ended with the Checkmate reveal. As the 11th Street Kids – complete with Eagly, Fleury, Judomaster, and Sasha Bordeaux – walked out of their new agency in triumphant fashion, things were looking bright for the DCU's new covert group.
"The first draft ended there. I gave it to [DC Studios co-CEO] Peter Safran and I said, 'I had another thing I wrote that I put on the ending' and he's like, 'What?'" Gunn recalled.
From there, a final final scene was added, which sees John Cena's Chris Smith kidnapped by Rick Flag Sr. and ARGUS. As revenge for his son, Rick Flag Jr. (check out The Suicide Squad for a slightly non-canon explanation of what went down there), Rick banishes Chris to Salvation, a world designed to keep metahumans away from meddling in Earth's affairs. As the door to the dimension evaporates, Chris is left alone – or so he thinks. In the distance, a fearsome growl gets his attention..
"We knew Salvation was a part of our future, I didn't know I was going to put it here – we knew it was part of the DCU plan. I told him what it was and [Peter] goes, 'Oh, you've gotta put that in there."
What that means for Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow and beyond is anyone's guess, though Gunn has previously described Peacemaker season 2 as a "prequel" to the 2027 film and makes reference in the podcast to Salvation being the "beginning" of a larger DCU arc.
