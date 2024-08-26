The Twisters cast watched David Corenswet go from villain to hero as he got the Superman role – and their reactions are the most wholesome thing you'll see today

Superman actor David Corenswet auditioned for the role while filming Twisters – and the cast celebrated the news with a wholesome video.

The video, which can be viewed below, features Anthony Ramos, Daisy Edgar Jones, Katy M. O'Brian, Glenn Powell, among other cast and crew, screaming and jumping up and down while Ramos repeatedly yells, "Our Superman!"

"So David was going out for that role when we were filming," director Lee Isaac Chung told Total Film. "I remember, we were all really secretly rooting for him. When we found out he was on a shortlist, a lot of us were saying, 'You know, he actually would be a great Superman.'

In Twisters, Corenswet plays Scott, business partner to Javi (Ramos) – and the movie's money-hungry villain. The actor is now set to play Clark Kent in James Gunn's Superman, which is set to kick off the new DCU and usher in a new era of comic book movies for DC.

The cast of ‘TWISTERS’ react to David Corenswet being cast as Superman. pic.twitter.com/XEombZ4n34August 25, 2024

The casting was officially announced in June 2023, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Skyler Gisondo plays Jimmy Olsen, with Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

Continued Chung: "I remember when he came back from doing auditions in LA. He came back to set, and he was still carrying that Superman to us. He’s someone who stays within the role a little bit. I’m not saying he’s method, but he kind of takes on that aura a little bit."

Twisters is in theaters now. Superman is set to premiere on July 11, 2025. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond.