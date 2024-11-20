One Superman actor has seen a sneak peek of the trailer for James Gunn's new movie: "I had goosebumps. That's how great it is"

DCU actor Frank Grillo has revealed that he's already seen a sneak peek of the trailer for James Gunn's new Superman movie – and he says it gave him goosebumps.

"To step on set and to know Gunn was at the helm, even in the capacity that I was working, was a gift," Grillo said in a new interview with Collider . "And I’ll tell you something – I hope I don’t get in trouble for this – I got a sneak peek at a little bit of the trailer, and I’m not joking, and I’m not blowing this out of proportion, my skin was hot and I had goosebumps. That’s how great it is."

Grillo plays Creature Commandos leader Rick Flag Sr. in the movie, a role which he'll first play in the animated Creature Commandos series on Max this December.

Superman is the first big-screen offering in Gunn's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, while Creature Commandos is the new universe's first TV show. Grillo's Superman co-stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

"David Corenswet is going to blow people the fuck away," Gunn recently said at New York Comic Con . "He's an amazing actor, and Rachel Brosnahan, people are going to die for her as well."

Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming DC movies and shows on the way in 2024 and beyond.