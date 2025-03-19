Nathan Fillion says his version of Green Lantern in James Gunn's Superman is "a jerk": "He's not nice, which is very freeing as an actor"

Nathan Fillion has teased what viewers can expect from his version of Green Lantern in James Gunn's new Superman movie.

"He's a jerk!" Fillion told TV Guide when the publication asked what set his version of Guy Gardner apart from past iterations of the character.

"What's important to know is, you don't have to be good to be a Green Lantern; you just have to be fearless," he continued. "So Guy Gardner is fearless, and he is not very good. He's not nice, which is very freeing as an actor because you just think to yourself, what is the most selfish, self-serving thing I can do in this moment? And that's the answer. That's what you do in that moment. I think if he has a superpower, it might be his overconfidence, in that he thinks he could take on Superman. He can't!"

Fillion will make his debut as Guy Gardner in Superman, the first big-screen entry in the rebooted DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. He's a peacekeeper in the Green Lantern Corps and sports the bowl cut that the character is famous for in the comics.

Elsewhere, upcoming HBO series Lanterns will explore other members of the Green Lanterns: Hal Jordan, played by Kyle Chandler, and John Stewart, played by Aaron Pierre. The show is currently filming and is expected to air in early 2026.

Alongside Fillion, the Superman cast includes David Corenswet as Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and the movie is also set to introduce Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Superman flies onto the big screen on July 11. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other upcoming superhero movies on the way from Marvel and DC.