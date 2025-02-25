James Gunn says it's "not the plan" for Robert Pattinson to play Batman in the DCU, but he "wouldn't rule anything out"

Robert Pattinson is most likely not going to have a role in the DCU, but never say never.

DC Studios boss James Gunn said that it was "very unlikely" (via Variety) and "certainly not the plan" (via Collider) that Robert Pattinson would play Batman in upcoming The Brave and the Bold. But, "I wouldn’t rule anything out," Gunn added. "He could show up in something else. But the actor doesn’t exist [yet]."

Not much is known yet about The Brave and the Bold, other than the fact that It's Andy Muschietti will be directing. As Gunn says, no one has been cast yet, and the plot is still under wraps too (although we know it won't be another origin story).

Pattinson is due to reprise his role as the Caped Crusader in The Batman Part 2, but that isn't set to be released until October 2027. Matt Reeves' movies operate in a separate universe to the DCU and are instead part of DC Elseworlds, along with the Joker movies.

Next up for the DCU is Superman, which stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, while Nicholas Hoult takes on the role of Lex Luthor. The movie is the first big screen outing of Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming superhero movies from DC and Marvel that are still to come in 2025 and beyond.