James Gunn says DC's Superman title sequence won't change from movie to movie, with one exception: "He's our MGM Lion"

James Gunn has responded to a fan question about whether DC Studios' logo will change for each project – and the answer is no, Superman isn't going anywhere.

"Have you considered changing the DC title [bumper] at the beginning of the projects to the character it’s about? Rather than Superman every time," a fan asked Gunn on Threads. "He's our MGM Lion," he replied.

"Isn’t it changing for DC Elseworlds like The Batman stuff or will it still be Superman?" asked another fan. "Yes but it's not major," Gunn responded. We've got a while to wait until we find out what that change is, though, as the next confirmed Elseworlds release is 2027's The Batman 2.

The studio's opener is a simple, animated sequence, which shows a retro, Fleischer-style Superman using his super-strength to burst out of some chains. The image then spins around to reveal the blue and white DC Studios logo.

"I do like the simplicity and elegance," Gunn previously said of the sequence. "I did find sometimes, with other things I've had to deal with both DC and Marvel, they were both so long that it almost became too much a part of the movie itself as opposed to just being the stamp on it."

Marvel Studios' opening sequence, which kicked off Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, is relatively lengthy by comparison.

Next up for the DCU Chapter One is Lanterns, which will premiere on HBO Max in early 2026.