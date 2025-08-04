James Gunn says DC Studios' opening logo sequence isn't a big "Marvel-esque" intro because they can sometimes be "too long" and "became too much a part of the movie"
The DC boss didn't want to spend millions of dollars on a flashy intro
If you've watched Creature Commandos or Superman, you will have seen DC Studios' unassuming opening animation.
Instead of Marvel Studios' grand, sweeping montage of its heroes and villains, DC has instead opted for the button of a Fleischer-style Superman breaking out of chains, followed by the DC Studios logo.
According to DC boss James Gunn, that decision was partly down to budget and, perhaps more importantly, due to the Superman director feeling that previous comic book movie intros could run too long.
"[DC Studios co-CEO] Peter Safran is too cheap to push for a big, animated Marvel-esque thing," Gunn told Cinema Blend. "I remember we were talking to one of our marketing guys at the beginning and saying, 'We want a new intro' and he said, 'Okay, well it's going to cost $2 million'."
Of course, with several DCU Chapter One projects on the way – Peacemaker season 2, Lanterns, and Supergirl among them – there had to be some cost-cutting at some point. That's without taking a certain Super-Pup into consideration.
"I said, 'We're not going to spend $2 million on that. I've got a CGI dog I want to make! But I do like the simplicity and elegance of [the DC Studios opening tag]. I did find sometimes, with other things I've had to deal with both at DC and Marvel, they were both so long that it almost became too much a part of the movie itself as opposed to just being the stamp on it."
Superman is currently showing in cinemas, with Peacemaker season 2 hitting screens from August 21.
For more, be sure to head on over to our guide to upcoming DC movies.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.