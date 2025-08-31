James Gunn provides update on Amanda Waller series

It's a tough job handling a universe full of superheroes, villains, and flying dogs with laser vision, so keeping that in mind, we need to give co-DC Studios head James Gunn a break. With a to-do list a mile long and stretching across different realities thanks to recent events in season 2 of Peacemaker, some of his projects are going to take some time, which the man himself has addressed to People this week.

The topic of shady Suicide Squad organizer Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) came up in conversation, which was one of the first shows announced in the early stages of Gunn and Peter Safran's takeover of the DC franchise. Now, the Superman director and Peacemaker showrunner has revealed it's been a bit of a tricky process.

“We’re working on it, so we’ll see what happens," Gunn teased. "Some things have moved faster than others. Waller’s not been the fastest. But I can’t wait to see Viola put on their Waller pants again.”

Sounds like he's hit a bit of a wall, then? It's not for lack of trying, though. As has been Gunn's golden rule since he took hold of the DCU, nothing seems to be getting the greenlight until the script checks all the boxes, and in Waller's case, timing and external factors have slowed it down. Speaking to Deadline earlier this year, Gunn said, “We’re still working on it. Waller has been tough, the strike was tough on Waller, there was a certain amount time that we needed to do Peacemaker first."

Initially, that wasn't even the plan, as Gunn revealed the hero who's willing to kill anyone to bring peace to the world was going to have to wait for his second season after his boss's story was told first. “We were going to go with Waller before Peacemaker, but I wrote Peacemaker quickly, and we were ready to go.”

It'll be interesting to see how long it takes for Waller to hit our screens, and as a result, how much will have happened between now and then for her to have to deal with. To see what might land on her desk whenever Waller does arrive, here's a list of every other upcoming DCU movie and TV show.